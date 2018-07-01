Man allegedly places rattlesnake in neighbor's home after argument

EMBED </>More Videos

A neighbor allegedly tried to get revenge by setting a rattlesnake in his home. (KTRK)

A central Texas man allegedly tried to get his revenge on a neighbor by setting a rattlesnake on the loose in his home.

Investigators in Caldwell County say Felton Saunter found the rattlesnake after an argument.

According to investigators, Saunter bit off the snake's rattle so it would not be heard and then released it into the neighbor's RV.

The neighbor saw Saunter walk away and soon discovered the snake.

"I haven't seen or heard anything like that since the old cowboy days. They used to throw a snake in the room with the two gamblers and whoever got bit won," said victim Keith Monroe.

Monroe says he killed the snake and called the authorities who arrested Saunter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
snakeneighborTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused of exposing himself at Walmart in Deer Park
VIDEO: United flight evacuated after reports of smoke in cabin
Parents spread awareness as kids get exact same cancer diagnosis
ROCKETS: CP3 and Green staying in H-Town, Ariza headed west
Warning: Galveston beach patrol reporting strong rip currents
More than 60 cars' tires slashed in Galveston neighborhood
Man found dead in parking lot outside credit union
Fourth of July pet safety tips
Show More
Freak accident: Man impaled by tree branch while driving
Man suspected of stabbing 9 people in Idaho, including 6 kids
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
Facebook to add 'keyword snooze' feature
Teen experiences medical emergency aboard cruise ship
More News