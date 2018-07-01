SOCIETY

Marijuana is now legal in Vermont

Vermont is now the ninth state to legalize marijuana. (KTRK)

VERMONT (KTRK) --
It's official! Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Vermont.

Governor Phil Scott signed the law in January with what he called, "mixed emotions."

The law allows adults to possess up to one ounce of marijuana -two mature plants - and four immature plants.

Residents are still not allowed to smoke in cars, - for both drivers and passengers - at beach, park or any other public places.

Vermont is the ninth sate to legalize marijuana, and the first to do so throughout its state legislature.
