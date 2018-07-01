WEATHER

Warning: Galveston beach patrol reporting strong rip currents

Galveston Island Beach Patrol is reporting strong rip currents along area beaches. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're heading to Galveston today, you may want to stay close to a lifeguard due to the strong rip currents.

The Galveston Island Beach Patrol is reporting strong rip currents along the beaches.


Beachgoers are urged to swim near a lifeguard if they're entering the water.

Watch this video to learn what to do if you're ever caught in a rip current.



"Rip currents are powerful currents of water that move away from the shore. They account for 100 deaths at U.S. beaches annually," according to AccuWeather. "The best thing you can do is know that rip currents do not drag you underwater, they pull you away from shore."

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, AccuWeather suggests to not panic and to swim parallel to the shore until you escape.
