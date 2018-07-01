ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Drake opens up about fatherhood on new album 'Scorpion'

EMBED </>More Videos

Drake opens up about fatherhood on new album 'Scorpion' (KTRK)

Rapper Drake is making headlines after the release of his highly anticipated album - where he confirmed that he is a new father.

The album, entitled "Scorpion," was released on Thursday, and Drake did not shy away from rapper Pusha-T's allegation that the Toronto artist has been hiding a child.

On several extremely candid tracks, Drake confirms that he is indeed a father, saying in one song, " I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid."

The child's mother is reportedly a French artist and former adult-film star, but Drake has not confirmed that.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdrakerappermusicsocial mediau.s. & worldcelebritycelebrity babies
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Constable shows off his rap skills during lip sync battle with Paul Wall
'Cupid Shuffle' coming to Freedom Over Texas!
New mural to honor Mexican-American contributions in Houston
INTOCABLE: Tejano superstars coming to Houston in November
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Parents spread awareness as kids get exact same cancer diagnosis
Warning: Galveston beach patrol reporting strong rip currents
Man found dead in parking lot outside credit union
Yuli Gurriel shares first photos of newborn son
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
Minimum wage to increase in Los Angeles
Mexico elections center on disgust with corruption, violence
Mexicans welcome pre-vote quiet ahead of major election
Show More
Protesters march against immigration laws in Houston
9 injured in mass stabbing at apartment complex in Idaho
Wish Bone recalls Italian dressing after an allergy alert
ESPN: Chris Paul to sign 4-year contract to stay with Rockets
Do the Rockets still have a chance for LeBron James?
More News