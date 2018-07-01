9 injured in mass stabbing at apartment complex in Idaho

EMBED </>More Videos

9 injured in mass stabbing at apartment complex in Idaho (KTRK)

BOISE, Idaho --
Idaho police say nine people were hospitalized early Sunday and one man is in custody after a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex that is home to many refugee families.

Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said all nine were taken to area hospitals, some with life-threatening injuries.

"At this point we haven't lost anybody, but as I said the injuries are very serious," Bones said.

The police did not yet have a suspected motive for the Saturday night attack but said a 30-year-old man was in custody.

"This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time," Bones said.

He said the attack resulted in the most victims in a single incident in Boise Police Department history. "As you can imagine, the Wylie Street Apartment and our community is reeling from this attack," he said.

Police received a report of a stabbing at 8:46 p.m., and responded to the apartment complex within four minutes, Bone said. They found victims in the parking lot and inside the apartment complex. Witnesses reported that the suspect had fled, and police arrested the 30-year-old man a short distance away.

Investigators said they did not yet know if the suspect was connected to the victims in any way.

Police did not release the names or ages of the victims, but said their age ranges varied dramatically and "it's affected all aspects of the families" who live at the complex.

Bones said police believe the knife used in the stabbing was discarded by the suspect prior to his arrest, and police searched a nearby canal as well as the areas around the apartment complex.

The apartment complex is just off of one of Boise's busier streets, separated from the traffic by one of the many irrigation canals that run through the city. Police closed roughly a mile of the road during the initial investigation and later rerouted traffic to the lanes farthest from the complex using flares and barricades.

Early Sunday morning there were still dozens of police cars and officers at the apartment complex, with yellow evidence markers placed around the parking lot. Officers told some residents of the complex who were trying to go home that they should either find a motel or go to a nearby church for shelter, because the complex wouldn't be opened to residents before daylight.

Victim witness coordinators and counselors were being made available to the victims, their families and friends and other residents of the apartment complex, Bones said.

"Our hearts go out to the victims who are in the hospital tonight, please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Parents spread awareness as kids get exact same cancer diagnosis
Warning: Galveston beach patrol reporting strong rip currents
Man found dead in parking lot outside credit union
Yuli Gurriel shares first photos of newborn son
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
Minimum wage to increase in Los Angeles
Mexico elections center on disgust with corruption, violence
Mexicans welcome pre-vote quiet ahead of major election
Show More
Protesters march against immigration laws in Houston
Wish Bone recalls Italian dressing after an allergy alert
ESPN: Chris Paul to sign 4-year contract to stay with Rockets
Do the Rockets still have a chance for LeBron James?
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
More News