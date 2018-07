An apparent shootout between multiple people at a shopping center in Texas City was caught on camera.The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the shopping center near FM 1765 and Amburn Road.In the surveillance video, two men appear to fire shots at each other before fleeing the scene.The windshield of a silver car, which was parked in front of a store, appeared to get hit by a bullet.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Texas City Police Department.