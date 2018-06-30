HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A huge crowd came out to say "Happy Birthday, Reverend Lawson" this Saturday at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.
One of the founders of Wheeler Avenue, Reverend Bill Lawson turned 90.
We are still celebrating @WheelerAvenueBC’s Pastor Lawson’s 90th Birthday.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 30, 2018
Over the years, I have appreciated his support and friendship. Great to see so many come and celebrate this wonderful occasion with family, friends, and church members. pic.twitter.com/6HSgZpQZzK
"Over the years, I have appreciated his support and friendship. Great to see so many come and celebrate this wonderful occasion with family, friends, and church members," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet.
The civil rights leader says his proudest achievements are his four children, including our own ABC13 family member, Melanie Lawson.
In addition, Mayor Turner presented a city proclamation to Rev. Lawson at his birthday celebration.
RELATED: Inside the decisions that inspired the end of segregation in Houston