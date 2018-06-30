A White House official speaking to ABC News confirmed that the audio of President Donald Trump speaking to comedian John Melendez is indeed authentic.According to the White House official, the legislative affairs office was notified to have received a call from Senator Bob Menendez's office. In reality, it was Melendez.It was discovered that Senator Menendez did not call the President after the White House contacted his office.White House officials say the call was canceled but it still went through to Air Force One anyways.The comedian, who mentioned in his podcast that he was connected directly to the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, said he was shocked to have been able to prank-call President Trump.Melendez also took to Twitter to express he "enjoyed talking with Jared Kushner and President Trump."