Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Cyfair police officer who was critically injured in an accident today. pic.twitter.com/Rpqohl4DtR — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 30, 2018

An off-duty Cy-Fair ISD police officer is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.The officer, Marvin Harris, was riding a motorcycle, was working a funeral procession when he was struck around 12:45 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Main, police said.Officials said the officer was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.The driver was cited for failing to yield, police said.As Harris recovers, the Cy-Fair Police Department issued a statement updating on his health: