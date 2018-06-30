HPD Homicide Detectives are heading to a reported homicide in the 7300 block of Texarkana. One male found DOA. #hounews



One person is dead after a reported homicide in northeast Houston.Houston police said they received a call at around 9:30 a.m. about a shooting in the 7300 block of Texarkana Street.In a tweet from Houston police, homicide detectives are on scene investigating and confirmed one male was found dead upon arrival.