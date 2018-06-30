SPORTS

What you should know about Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Things to know about Deshaun Watson (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Think you know everything about Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson?

This year the Houston Texans traded their first-round pick this year and next year to select Watson.


Watson told ESPN the selection was a "perfect situation" for him.

"It's amazing," Watson told ESPN. "I tell myself not to cry but can't hold it back. Now I'm finally being introduced into the National Football League. It's a blessing, but I worked for it."


What you need to know about the former Clemson Tiger:

1. Was ranked No. 1 QB in the nation by ESPN coming out of high school
2. Set 12 school records during first start at Clemson
3. Threw for 1,466 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman at Clemson
4. Watson wore No. 4 at Clemson even though it was retired
5. Former QB Steve Fuller gave him permission to wear number
Texans fans are excited about the first-round draft pick.

Deshaun Watson speaks to the media after being drafted by the Texans.



Last season at Clemson, Watson threw for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a national title.

