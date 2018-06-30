What you should know about Texans QB Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Think you know everything about Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson?
This year the Houston Texans traded their first-round pick this year and next year to select Watson.
Watson told ESPN the selection was a "perfect situation" for him.
"It's amazing," Watson told ESPN. "I tell myself not to cry but can't hold it back. Now I'm finally being introduced into the National Football League. It's a blessing, but I worked for it."
Thank you, @HoustonTexans. Blessed and ready to get to work. Loving this #NFLDraft #PaniniInstant card, go get https://t.co/63XlY6E7VO pic.twitter.com/twjq4lceHX— Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 28, 2017
Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
What you need to know about the former Clemson Tiger:
1. Was ranked No. 1 QB in the nation by ESPN coming out of high school
2. Set 12 school records during first start at Clemson
3. Threw for 1,466 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman at Clemson
4. Watson wore No. 4 at Clemson even though it was retired
5. Former QB Steve Fuller gave him permission to wear number
VIDEO: Fans react to the Texans draft pick at NRG
Last season at Clemson, Watson threw for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a national title.
After a BIG #NFLDraft move.@DeshaunWatson4 + @HoustonTexans! pic.twitter.com/MJuM0q0Y2D— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Welcome to Houston @DeshaunWatson4— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 28, 2017