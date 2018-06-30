What you should know about Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017

Texans fans are excited about the first-round draft pick.

Deshaun Watson speaks to the media after being drafted by the Texans.

Welcome to Houston @DeshaunWatson4 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 28, 2017

Think you know everything about Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson?This year the Houston Texans traded their first-round pick this year and next year to select Watson.Watson told ESPN the selection was a "perfect situation" for him."It's amazing," Watson told ESPN. "I tell myself not to cry but can't hold it back. Now I'm finally being introduced into the National Football League. It's a blessing, but I worked for it."1. Was ranked No. 1 QB in the nation by ESPN coming out of high school2. Set 12 school records during first start at Clemson3. Threw for 1,466 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman at Clemson4. Watson wore No. 4 at Clemson even though it was retired5. Former QB Steve Fuller gave him permission to wear numberLast season at Clemson, Watson threw for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a national title.