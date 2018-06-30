Texans' Deshaun Watson gifts kids with summer shopping spree

A group of Texans fans got the chance to do some summer shopping Saturday morning with the assistance of the team's quarterback, Deshaun Watson.Watson surprised 10 kids on a shopping spree to the Academy Store in Katy.Each of the 10 children received a $200 gift card to help them shop for football equipment.Now that the shopping is over and with new gear in hand, the kids will get a chance to participate in Watson's football camp.