Texans' Deshaun Watson gifts kids with summer shopping spree

Texans' Deshaun Watson took 10 kids on a shopping spree. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A group of Texans fans got the chance to do some summer shopping Saturday morning with the assistance of the team's quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Watson surprised 10 kids on a shopping spree to the Academy Store in Katy.

Each of the 10 children received a $200 gift card to help them shop for football equipment.

Now that the shopping is over and with new gear in hand, the kids will get a chance to participate in Watson's football camp.

