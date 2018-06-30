Galena Park police seek public's help to identify shooters posted on Snapchat

Police searching for people responsible for Snapchat shooting video (KTRK)

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for the people seen on a Snapchat video shooting out of a moving vehicle in Galena Park.

Galena Park police shared the video on their Facebook Friday night, showing at least two people shooting out of a car.

The video shows the people in the video open fire while passing several homes.

RELATED: Suspects identified and charged in west Houston Snapchat shooting videos

Tarbutton has been arrested, but Cuellar is still at large.



No injuries were reported.

If you have any information that may help police, you are being asked to call them at 713-675-3471.

RELATED: Snapchat shooters: Here are all the people accused of firing guns on social media

The recent Houston area Snapchat incidents

