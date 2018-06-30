1 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside northwest Houston bar

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside northwest Houston bar (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for one to four suspects who reportedly shot three people, killing one outside of a sports bar in northwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to the shooting in the 6500 block of Antoine and West Little York around 4 a.m.

Police told Eyewitness News that a group of guys got into a fight inside of the bar earlier that evening.

Once outside, police say one to four Hispanic males started shooting in the parking lot.

One person was shot in the chest and two other were shot in unknown areas.

At least one of the victims died in the parking lot of the Mambos sports bar.

The condition of the other two victims is unknown.

