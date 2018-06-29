We all know the strength of the Santa Fe community, but now you can show the world your Indian pride with your very own #SantaFeStrong necklace.Fashion and accessories designer Kendra Scott is releasing the special statement piece at Baybrook Mall on July 14.You can also purchase a necklace by calling 281-954-3725 and mentioning your order is for the Santa Fe Strong benefit.The rectangular green bar necklace costs $60 and includes a silver or gold chain.Thirty percent of necklace sales will benefit the families of Santa Fe High School shooting victims.The Kendra Scott store at Baybrook Mall is located across from Zara.Baybrook Mall is located at 500 Baybrook Mall, in Friendswood.