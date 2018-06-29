Pit bull helps save life of woman randomly attacked in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on the random attack against a woman in Brooklyn.

Naveen Dhaliwal
BROOKLYN, New York --
Police in Brooklyn want to find a man who randomly attacked a woman in her home.

The victim, Tiffany Luddy, says she heard a knock at the door in east New York, and when she opened it, a man punched her in the face. Luckily, her dog came to the rescue.

Luddy was home with her 9-year-old grandson, who was sleeping, when she heard a knock on the door around 11 a.m.

Luddy opened the door, and a man had his face covered and was muffled while talking. He punched her in the face, knocking out a tooth and a cap.

When the suspect saw Luddy's 5-month-old pit bull, 'Gotti,' who broke out from his cage, he then took off.

Another man was also seen in front of the building.

Neither Luddy nor her super recognize the guys.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pit bullattackassaultu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
IT'S HERE: Heavy African dust has arrived in Houston
Attorney to file new lawsuit after indictments of Nassar, Van Horn
Kendra Scott designs special Santa Fe Strong necklace
INTOCABLE: Tejano superstars coming to Houston in November
TRAFFIC ALERT: West Loop shutting down tonight
Catholic bishops heading to border to tackle family separation
911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
No charges for Karolyis in USA Gymnastics sex scandal
Show More
Man repeatedly arrested because he shares felon's name
Blast ripped apart home near downtown Houston
Lab testing confirms flyers were not tainted with Fentanyl
One Minute Weather: African dust this weekend, wet weather next week
Galveston to get biodegradable bags to combat littering problem
More News