SOCIETY

LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water in SF

EMBED </>More Videos

Audio of a 911 call was released from the woman known on social media as "Permit Patty" when she called to complain about an 8-year-old girl who was selling water.

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Eyewitness News has obtained the 911 audio of the woman known on social media as "Permit Patty" as she called to complain about an 8-year-old girl who was selling water in San Francisco.

RELATED: 'Permit Patty' resigns from business after incident involving girl selling water

"I have someone who does not have a vendor permit who is selling water across from the ballpark. Can I get someone to talk about that," a voice can be heard saying in the call.

The call never made it to police.

The woman, Alison Ettel, is white. She originally said she was only pretending to call 911.

The 8-year-old girl is black. Her family says she was raising money to visit Disneyland.

VIDEO: Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water near AT&T Park goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

A woman went viral after calling police on an 8-year-old girl who was selling water bottles to Giants fans outside AT&T Park.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenpoliceviralviral videoinstagramsocial mediaSan Francisco Giantsparentingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water
'Permit Patty' who called cops on 8-year-old selling water in SF loses business
VIDEO: Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water near AT&T Park goes viral
SOCIETY
Celebrate with birthday freebies in July!
Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass
Celebrating Fourth of July: Best cities to let freedom ring
Lyft, Uber wait times longest for African-Americans, study says
More Society
Top Stories
IT'S HERE: Heavy African dust has arrived in Houston
Attorney to file new lawsuit after indictments of Nassar, Van Horn
Kendra Scott designs special Santa Fe Strong necklace
INTOCABLE: Tejano superstars coming to Houston in November
TRAFFIC ALERT: West Loop shutting down tonight
Catholic bishops heading to border to tackle family separation
No charges for Karolyis in USA Gymnastics sex scandal
Man repeatedly arrested because he shares felon's name
Show More
Blast ripped apart home near downtown Houston
Lab testing confirms flyers were not tainted with Fentanyl
One Minute Weather: African dust this weekend, wet weather next week
Galveston to get biodegradable bags to combat littering problem
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
More News