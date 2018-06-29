EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3667929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some Houstonians are on their way to Brownsville to protest the separation of families at the border.

A delegation of Catholic bishops from across the country are heading to the border on Monday.Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, will lead the delegation in its visit to the Diocese of Brownsville, Texas.The bishops are expected to hold a press conference offering reflections on the Catholic community and the issue of family separation along the border with Mexico.