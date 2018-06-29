TRAFFIC

Headed out of town this week? Avoid construction on your holiday road trip

Elissa Rivas has a list of construction zones to avoid on your holiday road trip. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Millions of drivers are hitting the road over the next couple of weekends for summer road trips. In Texas, we love quick road trips to neighboring cities, but sometimes construction slows us down.

Let's begin with the drive to Dallas. It's become longer as major projects are happening all along the Interstate-45 corridor to widen it.

Look out for major projects in various spots from Walker to Navarro County, on the way through Corsicana. The week of July 4, the Corsicana project won't have any mainlane closures to accommodate holiday travelers.

Your drive out of the Houston area on US-59, known as I-69 in some spots, does have some construction going on northbound near Goodrich in Polk County.

For those of you who like to take State Highway 71 into Austin, look out for closures between La Grange and Smithville.

We're connecting you to more information at Drive Texas and in additional Eyewitness News reports.
Watch out for this road construction before heading out on your summer road trips.

