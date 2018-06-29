ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

INTOCABLE: Tejano superstars return to Houston's Arena Theatre in November

EMBED </>More Videos

What are you doing in November? INTOCABLE is coming to Houston! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the nation's most recognized Tejano groups, INTOCABLE, is coming to Houston in November.

The Highway Tour will hit the Arena Theatre on November 17. We found tickets starting at $45 on Ticketmaster.

Click here for INTOCABLE concert tickets in Houston

The band from Zapata, Texas, has built a major following over the last two decades. The group is known for its blend of Tejano conjunto music and Norteño folk rhythms with pop and rock sounds.

The album "Highway" produced six popular singles and earned the group a Latin Grammy nomination and an Icon Award.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newsconcertlatino lifetexas newscelebrityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sistine Chapel exhibit's mysterious closure confusing Houston visitors
First look at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World
3 solid EDM shows in Houston this weekend
'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this summer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
IT'S HERE: Heavy African dust has arrived in Houston
Attorney to file new lawsuit after indictments of Nassar, Van Horn
Kendra Scott designs special Santa Fe Strong necklace
TRAFFIC ALERT: West Loop shutting down tonight
Catholic bishops heading to border to tackle family separation
911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
No charges for Karolyis in USA Gymnastics sex scandal
Man repeatedly arrested because he shares felon's name
Show More
Blast ripped apart home near downtown Houston
Lab testing confirms flyers were not tainted with Fentanyl
One Minute Weather: African dust this weekend, wet weather next week
Galveston to get biodegradable bags to combat littering problem
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
More News