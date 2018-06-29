Officer under investigation after he's caught tasing man sitting on curb

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania --
An investigation is now underway in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, after a police tasing incident went viral.

Lancaster police says officers were called around 10 a.m. Thursday and told a man was confronting people with a bat.

Video posted to Facebook captured Officer Philip Bernot telling 27-year-old Sean Williams to sit on a sidewalk and stick his legs out. Bernot then uses his stun gun on Williams while the man is sitting, facing away from the officer.

Police say Williams refused to comply with the officer's commands. Williams told WGAL-TV he followed all directions and doesn't know why he was shocked.

In a Facebook post, Lancaster's mayor, Danene Sorace, expressed criticism over the way the officer handled the situation.



On Friday, the Lancaster County District Attorney tweeted about the incident, saying: "We have been in contact with Lancaster city police, and are closely monitoring the situation. We understand the police are in the process of conducting a thorough investigation. We will take appropriate actions when the investigation is complete, based on all the facts."


Information from The Associated Press was used in this post.
