Camp Hope offers help & healing for veterans with PTSD

One in three veterans returning from a tour of duty is battling PTSD, according to the PTSD Foundation of America. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
War doesn't always end when a soldier returns home. According to the PTSD Foundation of America, one in three returning troops are being diagnosed with serious symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, but less than 40% will seek help. That's why the PTSD Foundation of America opened Camp Hope in northwest Harris County.

Camp Hope is an interim housing facility that offers veterans peer support and individual mentoring sessions with certified combat trauma mentors. Camp Hope even offers family housing and support sessions for the families of veterans struggling with PTSD.

Camp Hope is located at 9724 Derrington Road and currently houses nearly 70 veterans. For more information, click here.
