We are celebrating our freedom this Independence Day, but there is one local artist who has dedicated his life to honoring the heroes that make that freedom possible.
At 83 years old, it is Ken Pridgeon's mission to paint as many fallen armed service members from Texas as he can. In the past eight years, he has created around 250 portraits, which are now on display at the newly-opened Fallen Warriors Memorial Gallery on Cutten Road. The gallery is down the street from the Fallen Warriors Memorial in Cy Champ Park, which lists the names of all troops from Texas killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
For more information on the gallery and the memorial, click here.
Artist honors fallen Texas soldiers
