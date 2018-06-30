ABC13 & YOU

'Cupid Shuffle' coming to Freedom Over Texas!

EMBED </>More Videos

Singer Cupid is bringing his viral dance craze to Freedom Over Texas on July 4th. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
The stages are going up for Houston's biggest bash of the year! Cupid and the Dance Party Express will open the Citgo main stage at Freedom Over Texas on Wednesday, July 4.

The 'Cupid Shuffle' was first released back in 2007, but the song and dance craze is still sweeping the country. ABC 13 & You caught up with Cupid, who says he came up with the song and the popular line dance while recording in the studio one day. He wanted to create an easy line dance that anyone could learn. The 'Cupid Shuffle' quickly went viral on YouTube, bringing in thousands of views.

The 'Cupid Shuffle' even broke a Guinness World Record in 2008, for the largest line dance in history. Cupid led 17,000 people in The Cupid Shuffle' at the Ebony Black Family Reunion Tour in Atlanta.

Cupid will kick off the performances at Freedom Over Texas at 4:30 pm at Eleanor Tinsley Park. Following Cupid will be the Mavericks and headliner Chris Young.

Tickets to Freedom Over Texas are $8 in advance until July 3, or $10 at the gate. Admission is free for children ages 5 and younger. For tickets and information on parking and featured entertainers, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentFreedom over Texaslive musicABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Artist honors fallen Texas soldiers
Tex Mex Pioneers: Molina's Cantina Turns 77 Years Old
Camp Hope offers help & healing for veterans with PTSD
Disney's Summer of Service
More ABC13 & You
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Constable shows off his rap skills during lip sync battle with Paul Wall
New mural to honor Mexican-American contributions in Houston
INTOCABLE: Tejano superstars coming to Houston in November
Sistine Chapel exhibit's mysterious closure confusing Houston visitors
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
IT'S HERE: Heavy African dust has arrived in Houston
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
Police seek public's help to identify shooters posted on Snapchat
Driver pays 40-year-old parking ticket
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside NW Houston bar
New mural to honor Mexican-American contributions in Houston
Crews rescue deaf puppy stuck in hole for 30 hours
Texans' Deshaun Watson gifts kids with summer shopping spree
Show More
Hand-washing warning: Your bad habits could spread harmful germs
Bar owner shot and killed outside business in NE Houston
Attorney to file new lawsuit after indictments of Nassar, Van Horn
Kendra Scott designs special Santa Fe Strong necklace
INTOCABLE: Tejano superstars coming to Houston in November
More News