A former nurse at Texas Children's Hospital has been charged with possession of child pornography.Ronald Noles, 51, was arrested Thursday in Fort Bend County.In a statement, the hospital said that preliminary information concluded that the child pornography was found on Noles' personal devices.Hospital officials said Noles has been terminated.The hospital also reviewed its hiring process to make sure the correct procedures were followed.Noles is being held on $75,000 bond.