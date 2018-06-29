Former nurse at Texas Children's Hospital charged with possession of child pornography

A former nurse at Texas Children's Hospital has been charged with possession of child pornography. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A former nurse at Texas Children's Hospital has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Ronald Noles, 51, was arrested Thursday in Fort Bend County.

In a statement, the hospital said that preliminary information concluded that the child pornography was found on Noles' personal devices.

Hospital officials said Noles has been terminated.

The hospital also reviewed its hiring process to make sure the correct procedures were followed.

Noles is being held on $75,000 bond.

Full statement from Texas Children's Hospital:
"We learned that yesterday one of our nurses was arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. We were disappointed to hear of this incident. Preliminary information shared by authorities is that illegal material was found on this individual's personal devices. This employee was immediately placed on unpaid leave and has since been terminated. Given the gravity of this matter, we reviewed all of our hiring processes and procedures and confirmed they were followed when hiring this individual. Texas Children's Hospital continues to cooperate with authorities. We cannot share any further details given this is an employee matter. We appreciate your understanding."
