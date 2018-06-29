SPORTS

Rockets fans go all out to show appreciation for James Harden

EMBED </>More Videos

James Harden fans show appreciation (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
James Harden finally has an MVP under his belt after finishing 2nd twice. He won the illustrious award Monday night after leading the Rockets to a 65-17 regular season averaging 30.4 PPG and 8.8 RPG.

Because of the famous beard, fans all around the world have had fun with personal designs to show appreciation for Harden.

Trolli made Sour Brites that resembled Harden and the beard. They became a hit as they were on sale on Amazon and various stores.

Pena's Donuts & Diner made a donut for Harden, putting frosting all over the bottom of the cake to resemble his beard along with the number 13 inserted.

The Sweet Botique Bakery went all out once Harden won MVP, posting a massive cake created to celebrate his award.

Once Harden won MVP, Papa John's chimed in on the fun as well. They had a limited time offer of 63 pizzas in honor of Harden winning the 63rd award.

With all the hard work Harden has put in for the Rockets since 2012, it is only appropriate for the fans to show appreciation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
2-year-old skateboarder shreds through course in California
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better connect with teammates
Murder charge dropped in killing of Kentucky baseball player
Grab a Hugs for Homers shirt for charity
More sports
SPORTS
Scrappy Rays face challenge of Verlander, Astros
Rays beat Houston 3-2, end Astros' 11-game road win streak
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better connect with teammates
Murder charge dropped in killing of Kentucky baseball player
More Sports
Top Stories
IT'S HERE: Heavy African dust has arrived in Houston
Attorney to file new lawsuit after indictments of Nassar, Van Horn
Kendra Scott designs special Santa Fe Strong necklace
INTOCABLE: Tejano superstars coming to Houston in November
TRAFFIC ALERT: West Loop shutting down tonight
Catholic bishops heading to border to tackle family separation
911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
No charges for Karolyis in USA Gymnastics sex scandal
Show More
Man repeatedly arrested because he shares felon's name
Blast ripped apart home near downtown Houston
Lab testing confirms flyers were not tainted with Fentanyl
One Minute Weather: African dust this weekend, wet weather next week
Galveston to get biodegradable bags to combat littering problem
More News