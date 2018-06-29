BUSINESS

Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide

EMBED </>More Videos

Action News Update at 3pm for June 29, 2018. (Jeff Fusco)

NEW YORK --
Comcast is dealing with a widespread outage of some of its services.

The Philadelphia company told CNBC, which it owns, that it is aware of a nationwide outage affecting some of its internet, video and voice customers due to a fiber cut at a backbone network, which is a type of infrastructure that helps connect different computer networks, and is working to restore service. Comcast said in the statement it believes other providers were also affected.

The company did not respond to a request for more information.

Comcast's verified Twitter account replied to some users complaining about a lack of service. In the replies it said it was working to restore service and pointed users to the Xfinity service site for status updates. It was the second Comcast outage in the past few weeks.



Earlier in June, Comcast's phone service for some U.S. businesses went down.

Comcast is one of the nation's largest operators of cable TV and residential internet services.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscomcastinternetcable televisionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
New vision center Heights Eye Care debuts in Houston
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is now open in West University
Lawsuit accuses Halo Top of under-filling ice cream pints
Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street
More Business
Top Stories
IT'S HERE: Heavy African dust has arrived in Houston
Attorney to file new lawsuit after indictments of Nassar, Van Horn
Kendra Scott designs special Santa Fe Strong necklace
INTOCABLE: Tejano superstars coming to Houston in November
TRAFFIC ALERT: West Loop shutting down tonight
Catholic bishops heading to border to tackle family separation
911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
No charges for Karolyis in USA Gymnastics sex scandal
Show More
Man repeatedly arrested because he shares felon's name
Blast ripped apart home near downtown Houston
Lab testing confirms flyers were not tainted with Fentanyl
One Minute Weather: African dust this weekend, wet weather next week
Galveston to get biodegradable bags to combat littering problem
More News