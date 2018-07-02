HEALTH & FITNESS

FASTING: How this ancient practice could lead to a slimmer waistline

EMBED </>More Videos

Intermittent fasting diet may have health benefits beyond weight loss (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Intermittent fasting is a diet that's starting to receive a lot of attention.

People have been fasting for centuries, sometimes for religious reasons, but now different forms of fasting are becoming a popular way to lose weight.

Sharon Smalling, a dietitian at Memorial Hermann hospital, says that she is always looking for new ways to help patients achieve their goals.

"I definitely think when people see weight loss quickly it empowers them."

Smalling agrees that intermittent fasting can be a way to lose weight.

"I've never tried it, but I've thought about it," said Maddie Lux, who is just one of many health-conscious individuals wondering if fasting really works.

Smalling say if you're going to try the diet, use a less restrictive approach, meaning you eat during a 12-hour period and then fast for 12 hours.

"You're probably sleeping eight of those hours and then there's only four hours left. Two hours at the front end and two hours at the back end. During those times you're not eating," Smalling said.

She says there is no significant research comparing different approaches to fasting, but believes there is evidence it can help you do more than lose weight.

"It puts your body in starvation mode, so it becomes more resilient. So it decreases the aging process, decreases the disease process," Smalling added.

She emphasizes, what you're eating still makes a difference, so choose wisely.

"I think we're just all searching for the magic bullet," said Smalling.

Smalling recommends consulting a doctor and dietitian if you have any health concerns.

She says fasting may not be good for diabetic patients to do unsupervised, or for those who need to eat with their regularly scheduled medications.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthweight lossdietdietingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Cyclospora parasite sickens 54 in Texas, including 4 in Harris Co.
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at cookout
New diving school Gulf Coast Scuba debuts in Upper Kirby
Baby's joyful reaction to first pair of glasses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LIVE: Divers work to free soccer team from cave
WATCH LIVE: Call for tips in 2015 murder of teen
Prank may have been motive for fatal stabbing outside credit union
Mom gets odd text messages from missing woman's phone
Man watches as Chihuahua killed by at least 6 coyotes
Cyclospora parasite sickens 54 in Texas, including 4 in Harris Co.
Frantic 911 call: Teen trapped with 'gators surrounding her'
Officer shares sweet moment with girl in wheelchair at quinceanera
Show More
Your phone could send your photos in random text messages
VOTE NOW: Katy in finals for 'Nicest Places in America'
Do these 3 things to see if your change is worth real coin
Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump
Water main break leaves wreckage behind in Philly
More News