PERSONAL FINANCE

Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory

EMBED </>More Videos

Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory (KTRK)

By
CARY, North Carolina --
Reports of a man buying upwards of $1 million of toys from the now-defunct Toys 'R' Us stores across Raleigh, North Carolina, have been verified by our sister station, WTVD.

An employee at a Cary store, who was not authorized to speak on behalf of the company, said the buyer visited the Cary location to purchase toys.

That employee went on to say, "It didn't happen all at this location. We don't have that much inventory. It happened at various stores. They likely went through the Raleigh liquidator."

On Tuesday, the only items remaining at the Cary location were a small selection of assorted baby clothes and a few small aisles of toys.

In a phone call to a Raleigh store, an employee declined to comment when asked about further information about the anonymous shopper or what their immediate plans were following the large purchase.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetoys r usu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
ZERO down for a home...yes, you can in 2018!
Wells Fargo customers having issues with debit card purchases
Google Express could help you rack up discounts online
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
IT'S HERE: Heavy African dust has arrived in Houston
Attorney to file new lawsuit after indictments of Nassar, Van Horn
Kendra Scott designs special Santa Fe Strong necklace
INTOCABLE: Tejano superstars coming to Houston in November
TRAFFIC ALERT: West Loop shutting down tonight
Catholic bishops heading to border to tackle family separation
911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
No charges for Karolyis in USA Gymnastics sex scandal
Show More
Man repeatedly arrested because he shares felon's name
Blast ripped apart home near downtown Houston
Lab testing confirms flyers were not tainted with Fentanyl
One Minute Weather: African dust this weekend, wet weather next week
Galveston to get biodegradable bags to combat littering problem
More News