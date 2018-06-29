Murder charge dropped in killing of Kentucky baseball player

Murder charges against Demonte McCain have been dropped after he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery that was part of a plea deal.McCain was originally charged with murder after the killing of Zachary Finch, a college baseball player at the University of the Cumberlands.Finch was killed earlier this month while attempting to purchase an iPhone. He found McCain, the seller, online and the two met up in person in an attempt to complete the purchase.Jahzion Wilson is still being charged with murder in Finch's death. McCain has agreed to testify against him in court, according to authorities.