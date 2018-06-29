SOCIETY

Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass

Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass (KTRK)

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (KTRK) --
An Ohio boy's summer vacation was anything but exciting after someone called police on the 12-year-old.

Reginald Field started a business cutting grass for his neighbors, but his service - at one customer's house - resulted in a call to the police.

Fields said everything was going fine until one of his customer's neighbors called the police, claiming that the teen had cut his grass.

"They said I was cutting their grass. I didn't know it," Fields said.

The neighbor told authorities that the teen had cut a portion of their property and were in their yard.

Fields said after the incident he became discouraged, but a customer decided to post about the incident on Facebook.

The post received thousands of views and hundreds of shares.

Now, Fields is receiving a lot of support for his business.

"Just give me a call. I will be there. On time," Fields said.
Related Topics:
societypoliceu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
