Police are looking for the thief who stole $85,000 in fireworks.Mark Chiappetta told deputies that the man stole $85,000 worth of fireworks from his trailer parked at a gas station in the 11000 block of Barker Cypress Road.The suspect reportedly broke a hitch lock on Chiappetta's trailer, hooked it up to their truck and drove off with the fireworks.Chiappetta is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information about the fireworks.