Sugar Land Skeeters unveil Sport Court of Texas

Sugar Land Skeeters unveil Sport Court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Sugar Land Skeeters are adding to the fan experience. The Atlantic League team has unveiled their Sport Court of Texas at Constellation Field, which will be located near the left-center field area.

All fans in attendance at Skeeters games receive free admission to the court. The Constellation Field Carousel will be no more after six years of use.

This court will feature two basketball goals, with one of them catering to the younger crowd. A playing surface has also been installed that gives something for all fans to participate in.

The Skeeters are the only team in the Atlantic League to have a Sport Court. Only a few teams in the Minor League include the state-of-the-art facility.

Multiple interaction events with the Skeeters at the new facility have been scheduled, including free-throw and three-point competitions.
