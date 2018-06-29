SOCIETY

Core strength: Illinois man breaks record with 10-hour plank

EMBED </>More Videos

It's not official, but a man in southwest suburban Naperville appears to have set a new world record for the longest planking session.

NAPERVILLE, Illinois --
It's not official, but a man in Naperville, Illinois, appears to have set a new world record for the longest planking session.

Planking is when people hold their bodies up using just their elbows and feet. Planks are often done during workouts to develop core strength.

George Hood planked for 10 hours and 10 minutes at the YMCA in southwest suburban Downers Grove. He reportedly beat the old record by two hours.

He was raising money for a program that helps Chicago children who have been exposed to violence.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycharityfundraiserworld recordu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Celebrate with birthday freebies in July!
Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass
Celebrating Fourth of July: Best cities to let freedom ring
Lyft, Uber wait times longest for African-Americans, study says
More Society
Top Stories
No charges for Karolyis in USA Gymnastics sex scandal
TRAFFIC ALERT: West Loop shutting down tonight
Blast ripped apart home near downtown Houston
Lab testing confirms flyers were not tainted with Fentanyl
One Minute Weather: Heat Advisory for Houston
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
Former nurse at Texas Children's Hospital charged with possession of child porn
What we know about Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Show More
Telling their stories: The 5 victims killed in Capital Gazette shooting
PHOTO: 50-pound ovarian cyst removed from woman
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
Watch moment toddler lost in Georgia heat is found
Parents accused of holding 18-year-old daughter captive
More News