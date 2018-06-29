FOOD & DRINK

Potato Corner comes to Memorial City Mall with flavored fries and fried chicken

Photo: Sonia N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score fries and chicken has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 303 Memorial City Way in the food court at Memorial City Mall, the new arrival is called Potato Corner. It's a national chain that's found primarily in other malls across the country. This is its only location in Houston, though not its first (it was previously in the Galleria).

While Potato Corner serves chicken in the form of tenders, wings and poppers, its primary focus is the potato. It has original fries, loopy fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots, chili cheese fries (with sour cream, bacon bits and jalapenos) and "Jo Jo" chips. You can add flavors to your fries, including barbecue, cheddar, sour cream and onion, chili barbecue, cinnamon sugar and garlic Parmesan. (Check out the full menu here.)

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Potato Corner currently has a five-star rating.

Sonia N., who reviewed the quick-service spot on June 19, wrote, "First you choose your size (which they fill up a lot!), then you pick your style of the potato forms they have. Lastly, you get to pick whichever flavor your heart desires! Chili barbecue is the most popular flavor and it has a hint of spice. Great snack to walk around the mall or before you watch a movie."

While Potato Corner has yet to post its hours, Memorial City Mall is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
H-E-B launches free one-hour beer and wine delivery throughout Houston
Latin American cuisine: 3 new restaurants to try in Houston
New Mod Pizza offering honors teen who took own life
Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Doughnut returns
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
IT'S HERE: Heavy African dust has arrived in Houston
No charges for Karolyis in USA Gymnastics sex scandal
TRAFFIC ALERT: West Loop shutting down tonight
Blast ripped apart home near downtown Houston
Lab testing confirms flyers were not tainted with Fentanyl
One Minute Weather: African dust this weekend, wet weather next week
Galveston to get biodegradable bags to combat littering problem
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
Show More
Former nurse charged with possession of child pornography
What we know about Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Telling their stories: The 5 victims killed in Capital Gazette shooting
PHOTO: 50-pound ovarian cyst removed from woman
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
More News