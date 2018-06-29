JetBlue offering free flights for firefighters going to Long Beach memorial

A memorial service for slain Long Beach fire Capt. David Rosa is being held Tuesday and firefighters from around the country can fly in for free, thanks to JetBlue.

The airline is offering free flights under its fallen public service professional accommodation policy.

The service is being held at 10 a.m. on July 3 at the Long Beach Arena, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., according to the Long Beach Firefighters union. The service will be open to the public.

A viewing for sworn personnel is also being held on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at McCormick & Son Mortuary in Laguna Hills.

Sworn firefighters from outside of Southern California who wish to attend the service can contact the airline at 1800-JetBlue. The policy allows free travel for up to two members per department for three days before and after the service.

Information about donating to support Rosa's family is available here.

Rosa was shot and killed Monday while responding to an explosion and fire at a senior housing complex in Long Beach.

Officials say Thomas Kim, 77, was feuding with his upstairs neighbor and set off an explosion in his own apartment to try to kill her.

When firefighters responded to the blaze set off by the explosion, investigators say Kim was sitting in the hallway and opened fire, killing Rosa and wounding another firefighter and a civilian resident of the complex. He is now facing murder, attempted murder and arson charges.
