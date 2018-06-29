Man charged with animal cruelty after washing dogs at car wash

MICHIGAN (KTRK) --A Michigan man has voluntarily given up two German Shepherds after video surfaced of him washing the dogs in a car wash.
The surveillance footage shows the two dogs tied to a wall as the man used a high-pressure hose to wash them off.
He says he rescued the dogs from a neglectful owner earlier that day, and that he wanted to clean their matted fur.
He says he didn't realize the car wash soap would hurt the dogs.
The dogs were taken to a local vet, and police say they are in good condition.
The man will face animal cruelty charges.