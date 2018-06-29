If you're headed out this weekend, you'll need to stay aware of plenty of road construction.On Monday, July 2 TxDOT contractors will open the permanent I-610 West Loop northbound direct connector to US-290 westbound, which will be located on the left side of the freeway.In order to open the connector, the contractor will tear down the temporary bridge from I-610 West Loop northbound to US-290 westbound, located on the right side.Three northbound lanes at the temporary US-290 exit bridge will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday, July 2. As an alternate route, drivers will detour to I-610 North Loop eastbound, exit Ella and make a u-turn to the westbound frontage road.On Saturday, June 30, from midnight to 6 a.m., there will be a total closure of all northbound lanes. Police will be present to help move traffic.The direct connector ramp to US 290 westbound will be blocked off starting Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday, July 2.All westbound lanes to the US-290 direct connector ramp will be shut down starting Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday, July 2. As an alternate route, drivers can take the east T.C. Jester exit and continue on the westbound frontage road to enter the mainlines after Mangum.Three northbound lanes at the temporary US-290 exit bridge will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday, July 2. As an alternate route, drivers will detour to I-610 North Loop eastbound, exit Ella and make a u-turn to the westbound frontage road.On Saturday, June 30, from midnight to 6 a.m., there will be a total closure of all northbound lanes. Police will be present to help move traffic.The direct connector to I-610 North Loop eastbound will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. through Saturday at 5 a.m. As an alternate route, drivers can take I-610 West Loop to the Woodway exit and make a u-turn at I-610 West Loop.TxDOT has completed the reconstruction of the new I-69 Eastex southbound mainlane bridge over the San Jacinto River ahead of schedule. Crews returned the I-69 Eastex southbound mainlanes to the original configuration this past weekend.All mainlanes between FM 1960 to Kingwood Dr. will be closed. Only one lane will be open starting Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.The northbound exit to Loop 494 and Kingwood will be closed. Use the Northpark exit as an alternate route.The northbound lanes from Woodridge to the 610 South Loop will be blocked off nightly starting Friday at 9 p.m. through Friday, July 6 at 5 a.m.There will be an outage on some account services this weekend. EZ tag stores, the app, call centers and online accounts will be unavailable starting Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Toll violations with due dates over the weekend will be extended.