AFRICAN DUST CLOUD: Best A/C filters to keep the dust out of your home

These are the A/C filters you can use if you think the African dust cloud might affect your health. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The African dust cloud blowing into Houston from the Sahara Desert will have some of you sniffling this weekend.

But the right air conditioning filters to keep the dust out of your house might have you breathing easier.

The heaviest dust is expected to come Saturday, so it's not too late to prepare your home if you suffer from asthma or allergies.

Do this today. Go to your local grocery store or hardware store and get a filter for your A/C.

You need one that says at least MERV 9 on it.

MERV stands for Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value.

This is the MERV scale.


If you do have asthma or allergies, it may be better to stay indoors.

"Dust storms can have many dust and biological particles that carry bacteria, fungus and viruses that can make patients with rhinitis and asthma symptoms worse," said Dr. Duyen Nguyen, an allergist at Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

During this weekend's event, the sky will probably look more grey.

According to ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog, dust season here is typically in May, June and July, and these dust clouds happen every year.

