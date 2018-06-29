HEALTH & FITNESS

4 effective home remedies for a summer cold and cough

4 effective home remedies for a summer cold and cough

Summer may not be cold season, but many people still come down with the common cold and cough during the hot summer months. These remedies may help you cope with the sneezing, sniffling and achiness that may accompany a summer cold.

Grated Fresh Ginger
Steep grated fresh ginger for three minutes, strain it and then add a tablespoon of honey and lemon.

Vicks VapoRub
Put a small amount of Vicks VapoRub under your nose and on the bottoms of your feet with socks on.

Eat Something Hot and Spicy
Eat something hot and spicy like Pho to help clear out nasal congestion and sweat the cold out.

Hot Water
Try drinking an eight-ounce glass of hot water, mixed with a tablespoon of Karo syrup and a teaspoon of salt. Gargle and repeat until the glass is empty.

Summer colds occur more frequently than you might think. In fact, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases estimates that 30 to 50 percent of colds are caused by rhinoviruses, which are most active in the spring, summer, and early fall.
