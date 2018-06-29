CAREERS

JCPenney hiring for back-to-school shopping season

JCPenney hiring ahead of back to school (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Got a teen who needs a summer job?

JCPenney is looking to fill about 200 seasonal positions in Houston for the upcoming back-to-school shopping season.

The jobs range from being a cashier to a beauty consultant in Sephora, located inside the store.

If you know someone who needs full-time work, JCPenney is also looking for stylists to join their hair salon.

The company says benefits include a 25 percent discount and flexible holiday scheduling.

You can see the full list of the available positions on the JCPenney careers website or apply in-store at the applicant kiosk.
