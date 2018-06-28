Family pleads for answers in 17-year-old man's shooting in Sunnyside

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston family is seeking answers in the killing of a teen who dreamed of an Army career. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Friends, family and even strangers gathered Thursday night in a courtyard at the Bellfort Pines apartment complex to remember yet another shooting victim in Sunnyside.

Jeremy Contreras, 17, was shot and killed last Friday before ever realizing his dreams of entering the Army.

"I've been to too many of these gatherings and it's really sad. It's really sad. Too many babies and children are being shot in this community," one woman said.

Jeremy was shot in the stairwell around the corner from the second floor apartment where he lived with his mother.

His sister showed us the memorial that now honors him. He was fiercely protective of their mother, she says, and always waited for her arrival after a long day of work.

She said their mother works two jobs and doesn't come home until 10 p.m. at night. He was always there to help her with her bags.

That is what he was doing on the night Jeremy was killed.

His family said he got a call which may have lured him outside to his death. Houston police have said they're investigating that lead, but have no suspects.

His family knows little else.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Houston police.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootinginvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gunman kills 5 in attack targeting Maryland newspaper
What we know about the Capital Gazette shooting suspect
How to help Capital Gazette shooting victims
Fatal carjacking suspect offered help while being caught squatting
HISD bus driver screams at Taco Bell workers for 'playing'
Sistine Chapel exhibit's mysterious closure confusing Houston visitors
Facebook post leads police to alleged flasher in Pasadena
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better connect with Astros teammates
Show More
Yuli Gurriel misses Astros series opener for birth of child
First look at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World
$1 tacos while you shop: El Rancho Supermercado opens
New technology helping koala with diabetes at zoo
Driver says he didn't see mom walking prior to striking, killing her
More News