HISD bus driver caught screaming at Taco Bell workers for allegedly playing with her food

Raw video shows an HISD bus driver caught on camera in a shouting match at Taco Bell.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston school bus driver is facing disciplinary action after she was caught on camera screaming obscenities at Taco Bell workers.

In video posted to Facebook, the woman can be seen yelling at restaurant employees, demanding free food and for her cash back after accusing workers of playing with her food.

"I don't got time for the bulls***," she exclaims. "You keep laughing all you want to. Keep laughing. Keeping playing. Trust me, keep playing."

The woman also says she's a city employee and threatens to get the man making her tacos fired.

"You should be fired. I work for the city! You need to be fired! What's his name?" the woman says. "Keep playing with the food, like that s*** is funny."

The man who shot the video claims a female Taco Bell worker was reduced to tears "with how hostile this lady is." That's when the bystander said he couldn't take it anymore.

"You work for the city and you're acting like this?" he says.

"Why are you in my business? Was anybody talking to you," the woman retorts. "Why are you in my business?"

"Because you're in a public place!" he screams back.

The video has been shared thousands of times since it was posted on Saturday.

HISD released this statement to Eyewitness News on Thursday:
The Houston Independent School District is aware of a video circulating on social media that may involve a district employee, specifically a school bus driver. The district understands parents' concerns regarding this matter as the safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. After reviewing the incident depicted in the video, and other relevant information, the district will take appropriate action consistent with its policies and regulations.
