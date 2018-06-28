SHOPPING

Party City opening up several toy pop-up shops after Toys 'R' Us closing

Party City to open pop-up toy stores across the country. (KTRK)

With the iconic Toys 'R' Us closing its stores across the country for good, another retailer is making plans to be the destination for toys.

Party City announced it will open close to 50 Toy City pop-up stores in locations across the country.

"The creation of a Toy City concept to complement our temporary seasonal retail strategy is a logical extension of our brand; one that will allow us to leverage our existing pop-up store capabilities and capitalize on the category whitespace that has recently been created," CEO James Harrison said in a release.

The Toy City pop-ups are expected to open in September alongside Halloween City locations.

Party City will also add toys to its online experience, a press release stated.

"As the leading omni-channel retailer in the category, there are many benefits to this pop-up store expansion strategy. We're excited to increase our toy assortments while still remaining focused on our core seasonal offerings," Harrison added.
