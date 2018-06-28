TURN TO TED

Broken TV? Turn to Ted team fixes delivery issue

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman couldn't get her problem fixed with a national retailer, so she turned to Ted. (KTRK)

By and Chris Nocera
Whenever you purchase a big ticket item, you'd expect it to be in working order. But if problems arise, you'd hope the store you bought it from would work toward a resolution. So when a local couple was having difficulties getting a damaged big screen television exchanged, they turned to our ABC13 Turn to Ted team.

LeCream Jinks and her husband say the smart TV they purchased from Conn's was working on the day it was delivered, but started having issues on day two.

They purchased a 65-inch LG Television from Conn's. Once it was brought into the home, Jinks says she signed off on the delivery -- but didn't fully read the document.

"I was basically approving, you know, its delivery," Jinks said.

Delivery crews made sure it was working by showing the couple the LG welcoming screen.

But the next day, they found the TV had problems.

"The first response was, ma'am, you dropped the television. We did not drop the television," Jinks said.

After multiple calls, Conn's sent someone out to inspect the television.

"So he then tells my husband that there is no possible way that the television could have been damaged outside of the box," Jinks said.

Even after the inspector filed his report with Conn's, Jinks says the retailer told her there was nothing they could do.

So the couple turned to us, and we turned to Conn's. Shortly after that -- the couple was contacted by Conn's to setup a delivery for a replacement television.

"Conn's HomePlus is committed to delivering excellent customer service, including appropriate and timely solutions for customers' concerns," Conn's said in a statement. "In this instance, while Conn's and the customer agreed that the product was delivered in good working order and without damage, Conn's reinforced its customer care promise to provide a replacement TV as a gesture of goodwill to Ms. Simpson-Jinks."



Advice for any consumer that's receiving big ticket items like a television or even furniture: make sure it's in proper working order and fully inspect the product before signing off on documentation. And when it comes to that document, make sure you read and fully understand it before agreeing to the retailer's terms.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related Topics:
hometurn to ted
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TURN TO TED
Couple turns to Ted Oberg for help getting wedding video
Elderly couple says van repossessed without warning
Harvey victim unable to return oven to Home Depot after buying the wrong size
HISD pays up after student's phone stolen at school
More turn to ted
HOME & GARDEN
SPONSORED: Easy ways to cut your energy bill while you beat the Texas heat
Home generators that can help during hurricane season
RePurpose Depot helps you remodel for half the price
Top-rated robot vacuums under $300
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Family pleads for answers in Houston teen's deadly shooting
Gunman kills 5 in attack targeting Maryland newspaper
What we know about the Capital Gazette shooting suspect
How to help Capital Gazette shooting victims
Fatal carjacking suspect offered help while being caught squatting
HISD bus driver screams at Taco Bell workers for 'playing'
Sistine Chapel exhibit's mysterious closure confusing Houston visitors
Facebook post leads police to alleged flasher in Pasadena
Show More
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better connect with Astros teammates
Yuli Gurriel misses Astros series opener for birth of child
First look at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World
$1 tacos while you shop: El Rancho Supermercado opens
New technology helping koala with diabetes at zoo
More News