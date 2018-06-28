3 solid EDM shows in Houston this weekend

Electric Foam at Stereo Live

Looking to get amped up with electronic dance music? This weekend's event lineup offers plenty of opportunities -- from a wet and wild foam party to a pool party with Diplo.---Get wet and wild at Electric Foam this Friday night. Headlining the foam party is LA's progressive house music mixer Paris Blohm. Houston's disc jockey and Stereo Live co-founder Surain will also help get the partying going.Friday, June 29, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 30, 2 a.m.Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.$10The Sunday Funday pool party series at Cle continues this weekend with a major name: Diplo.The superstar DJ, producer, label-owner and co-creator of Major Lazer is internationally known for dance anthems melding electro pop, hip-hop, reggae, psychedelic and many more genres.Sunday, July 1, 2-8 p.m.Cle, 2301 Main St.$70Last but not least: Wrap up the weekend with TEED, aka Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, at Stereo Live this Sunday night.Now based in Los Angeles, the electronic music producer, DJ, singer and classically trained composer from London has been rocking EDM charts at home and abroad since 2012. Will he hit the stage dressed as a dinosaur? Grab a ticket below to find out.Sunday, July 1, 6-10 p.m.Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.$5