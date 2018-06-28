ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 solid EDM shows in Houston this weekend

Catch Diplo (left) in Houston this weekend. | Photo: Kim Metso/Wikipedia Commons

By Hoodline
Looking to get amped up with electronic dance music? This weekend's event lineup offers plenty of opportunities -- from a wet and wild foam party to a pool party with Diplo.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Electric Foam at Stereo Live





Get wet and wild at Electric Foam this Friday night. Headlining the foam party is LA's progressive house music mixer Paris Blohm. Houston's disc jockey and Stereo Live co-founder Surain will also help get the partying going.

When: Friday, June 29, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 30, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Diplo at Cle





The Sunday Funday pool party series at Cle continues this weekend with a major name: Diplo.

The superstar DJ, producer, label-owner and co-creator of Major Lazer is internationally known for dance anthems melding electro pop, hip-hop, reggae, psychedelic and many more genres.

When: Sunday, July 1, 2-8 p.m.
Where: Cle, 2301 Main St.
Admission: $70

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

TEED at Stereo Live





Last but not least: Wrap up the weekend with TEED, aka Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, at Stereo Live this Sunday night.

Now based in Los Angeles, the electronic music producer, DJ, singer and classically trained composer from London has been rocking EDM charts at home and abroad since 2012. Will he hit the stage dressed as a dinosaur? Grab a ticket below to find out.

When: Sunday, July 1, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sistine Chapel exhibit's mysterious closure confusing Houston visitors
First look at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World
'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this summer
'The Sandlot': Fun facts about the 90s baseball movie
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family pleads for answers in Houston teen's deadly shooting
Gunman kills 5 in attack targeting Maryland newspaper
What we know about the Capital Gazette shooting suspect
How to help Capital Gazette shooting victims
Fatal carjacking suspect offered help while being caught squatting
HISD bus driver screams at Taco Bell workers for 'playing'
Sistine Chapel exhibit's mysterious closure confusing Houston visitors
Facebook post leads police to alleged flasher in Pasadena
Show More
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better connect with Astros teammates
Yuli Gurriel misses Astros series opener for birth of child
First look at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World
$1 tacos while you shop: El Rancho Supermercado opens
New technology helping koala with diabetes at zoo
More News