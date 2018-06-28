OH NO! Cleanup of truck fire and lost load of beer causing backups on I-10 WB at Peach Ridge pic.twitter.com/0oX7YDnOHO — Elissa Rivas (@ElissaRivas13) June 28, 2018

Heavy delays are expected on the westbound lanes of I-10 in Waller County after a fire involving a beer truck.All lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to the frontage road at Peach Ridge after the truck went up in flames.We do not know the condition of the driver or the cause of the fire.TxDOT says this scene will take multiple hours to clear, so if you must drive this stretch of I-10, pack your patience or seek alternate routes.