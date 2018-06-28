World's first robot-made burger debuts in San Francisco

Not even fast food work is immune to automation.On Wednesday, machines started cranking out the world's first robot-made hamburger.Culinary robotics company Creator held a soft-launch for its very first burger joint in San Francisco.Robots cook, slice, and assemble burgers in five minutes.Each burger costs $6.Creator sent a video of the 20-computers, 350 sensors and 50 actuators in the restaurant -- or factory as some have called it.Chefs from Chez Panisse and Momofuku worked on the project to make sure the burger is tasty.