FOOD & DRINK

World's first robot-made burger debuts in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Starting Wednesday, machines will be cranking out the world's first robot-made hamburger in San Francisco's SoMa area. (Creator/KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Not even fast food work is immune to automation.

On Wednesday, machines started cranking out the world's first robot-made hamburger.

Culinary robotics company Creator held a soft-launch for its very first burger joint in San Francisco.

Robots cook, slice, and assemble burgers in five minutes.

Each burger costs $6.

Creator sent a video of the 20-computers, 350 sensors and 50 actuators in the restaurant -- or factory as some have called it.

Chefs from Chez Panisse and Momofuku worked on the project to make sure the burger is tasty.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrobotstechnologyrestaurantrestaurantsburgersbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Satisfy your sweet tooth with these 3 new dessert spots in Houston
Chipotle closing up to 65 stores as part of restructuring
Melita's Restaurant & Bar opens new location in Lazybrook
New eatery Sabor y Sazón brings Peruvian fare to Spring Branch
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
5 killed, suspect arrested after Maryland newspaper shooting
$1 tacos while you shop: El Rancho Supermercado opens
First look at Toy Story land in Walt Disney World
Ex-game show host Bob Barker buys land to save donkeys
Gallery Furniture plans community centers inside store locations
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
One Minute Weather: Showers popping up around Houston today
Galveston grandma attacked as suspect groped himself
Show More
Beer truck blocks I-10 traffic after erupting in flames
77-year-old allegedly made videos of girl's sex assault
More than 30 vehicles vandalized at apartment complex
Caught on video: Man threatens Home Depot employee with gun
This is where drivers found 76 cent gas today
More News