BUSINESS

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is now open in West University

EMBED </>More Videos

Get fresh baked treats that your dog will love (KTRK)

By Hoodline
Looking for a neighborhood pet store for your pet's supplies and grooming needs? A new place has got you covered. Called Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, the fresh arrival is located at 3135 W. Holcombe Blvd. in West University.

According to its site, it has over 100 locations nationwide and offers specialty dog and cat products, grooming services, self-serve dog wash stations, a doggy day care and a veterinary clinic. Also, as the name would suggest, it has a bakery that makes dog-friendly treats, including custom cakes and cookies. You can also find raw, frozen and grain-free pet foods.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Bailey H., who reviewed the new store on June 12, wrote, "Amazing staff and amazing prices! Will be going only here for any dog needs, including their large selection of food, silly cute toys and anything else you could dream of. And not to mention our husky has never felt better after his bath and de-shedding. "

Interested? Grab your dog and head on over to check it out. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineHouston
BUSINESS
Lawsuit accuses Halo Top of under-filling ice cream pints
Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street
H-E-B opens its first multi-level grocery store in Bellaire
New eyelash service spot Happy Lash by Tracy now open in Upper Kirby
More Business
Top Stories
Family pleads for answers in Houston teen's deadly shooting
Gunman kills 5 in attack targeting Maryland newspaper
What we know about the Capital Gazette shooting suspect
How to help Capital Gazette shooting victims
Fatal carjacking suspect offered help while being caught squatting
HISD bus driver screams at Taco Bell workers for 'playing'
Sistine Chapel exhibit's mysterious closure confusing Houston visitors
Facebook post leads police to alleged flasher in Pasadena
Show More
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better connect with Astros teammates
Yuli Gurriel misses Astros series opener for birth of child
First look at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World
$1 tacos while you shop: El Rancho Supermercado opens
New technology helping koala with diabetes at zoo
More News