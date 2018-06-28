SPORTS

MD Anderson hosts mini Olympics for patients

EMBED </>More Videos

MD Anderson hosts Mini Olympics for patients (KTRK)

MD Anderson let the patients forget about their treatments momentarily Thursday morning. The hospital hosted the "MD Anderson children's camper hospital Olympics" with Olympian Yvonne Trevino Hayek in attendance to support and encourage the patients.

Patients participated in a series of drills while flags of multiple countries hung above them. Many spectators were there in support and cheered everyone as they went through the drills.

Keri Schadler is an assistant professor of pediatrics research and said an objective of this event is to make the patients happy and put an emphasis on exercise. She said researchers have discovered that it is important for patients to exercise while going through various treatments.

"My heart is overwhelmed with joy," Schadler said when discussing what this event means to her.

Hayek was at the event and participated in the Rio Olympics in 2016. She said she loved seeing how brave and energetic the patients were throughout the event and with their treatments.

She said the patients have a lot to teach society and that it was an honor for her to attend these Olympics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsmd anderson cancer centerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better communicate with Astros teammates
Dressing an MVP: James Harden's stylist on his star style
Deshaun Watson balls out at Nike store in Portland
Is Astros' lovefest fueling Evan Gattis' home runs?
More sports
SPORTS
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better communicate with Astros teammates
Deshaun Watson balls out at Nike store in Portland
Is Astros' lovefest fueling Evan Gattis' home runs?
Bud Light offering some fans free beer if Mexico beats Brazil
More Sports
Top Stories
5 killed, suspect arrested after Maryland newspaper shooting
$1 tacos while you shop: El Rancho Supermercado opens
First look at Toy Story land in Walt Disney World
Ex-game show host Bob Barker buys land to save donkeys
Gallery Furniture plans community centers inside store locations
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
One Minute Weather: Showers popping up around Houston today
Galveston grandma attacked as suspect groped himself
Show More
Beer truck blocks I-10 traffic after erupting in flames
77-year-old allegedly made videos of girl's sex assault
More than 30 vehicles vandalized at apartment complex
Caught on video: Man threatens Home Depot employee with gun
This is where drivers found 76 cent gas today
More News